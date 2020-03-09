NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker says he is endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden in the Democratic primary.
Booker made the announcement Monday on Twitter before appearing on “CBS This Morning.”
The answer to hatred & division is to reignite our spirit of common purpose.@JoeBiden won’t only win – he’ll
show there's more that unites us than divides us.
He’ll restore honor to the Oval Office and tackle our most pressing challenges.
That’s why I’m proud to endorse Joe. pic.twitter.com/RcsnZs5mfQ
— Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) March 9, 2020
Booker’s endorsement comes just a day after California Sen. Kamala Harris also offered her support for Biden.
Booker suspended his presidential campaign in January, and Harris dropped out last December.
Biden is among three Democrats still in the race, including Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard.