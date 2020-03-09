Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The New York City Transit Authority is getting a new boss this week.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The New York City Transit Authority is getting a new boss this week.
Sarah Feinberg will start her first day as interim head of the city’s buses and subways.
EXCLUSIVE: Andy Byford Explains Why He Quit & Who’s To Blame
Feinberg got the job following Andy Byford’s resignation last month.
The former Obama transportation officials has been serving on the MTA board since last year and is said to have a close relationship with Gov. Andrew Cuomo.