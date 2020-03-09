



– A Vietnam vet and former school teacher from Levittown is celebrating a special birthday Monday.

He almost died just before Christmas while he – a 72-year-old retiree – was teaching his 8-year-old neighbor how to skateboard.

The Long Island husband and father is counting his blessings. He says he would not be here with his family if not for the heroic efforts of his next door neighbor and a team of total strangers.

“Today’s my birthday,” said Gary Peterson.

He has 72 reasons to say thank you. He and his emotional, joyful family honored their FDNY neighbor, Nassau County first responders and a police medic who raced into a life and death struggle, kept their wits about them, and worked through anxious, frightening minutes to restore a pulse during an unexpected, full-blown cardiac arrest.

“Responding officers found Mr. Gary Peterson… unresponsive, not breathing, no pulse and turning blue,” said Nassau County Executive Laura Curran.

“All of this was very time sensitive in saving brain, saving heart,” said Dr. Andrew Dream of St. Joseph’s Hospital.

What brought on the heart attack and collapse may be just as remarkable as the lifesaving mission itself. The 72-year-old was teaching his 8-year-old neighbor how to skateboard. Gary was a former Nassau champ as a teen.

“The neighbor was outside skateboarding, and I figured I’d show him a couple of moves. I got a little tired, so I came in the house,” Gary said.

“And I’m like, what do you mean you’re exhausted? And I kept slapping him, Gary wake up, and nothing,” said his wife Susan.

“These things don’t end up well and I just knew that it would take a miracle. And, you know, God pulled through,” said their daughter Pamela.

Despite years as a high school teacher and in the jungles of Vietnam, Gary Peterson says nothing in life prepared him to receive the overwhelming acts of kindness and bravery from our first responders, reported CBSN New York’s Jennifer McLogan.