By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
As promised it was just a splendid day across the area, and many spots did reach 70 degrees! Skies will remain generally clear tonight and it’ll be a cool night with temps right around 50 in NYC.
Tomorrow will be quite mild once again with temps in the low 60s, but clouds will prevail through the day and rain showers are possible in the afternoon & evening…so grab the umbrella!
Wednesday looks like a nice bright day and while it’ll be cooler, it’ll still be above normal with temps in the mid 50s.
Have a great night!