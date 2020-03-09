Comments
This afternoon will be quite nice with lots of sunshine and breeze. Even better, we’re going for an unseasonably warm 70°, so enjoy it!
Tonight will be clear to partly cloudy and rather mild. Expect temperatures to only dip into the low 50s.
It will become cloudy tomorrow with a chance of showers, but the most organized batch will be late in the day. We’ll be dialing down the temperatures, too, with highs only in the low to mid 60s.
Then we shape things up on Wednesday with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s.