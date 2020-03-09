Comments
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Monday morning! A chilly start to the day will lead to a very mild, downright WARM afternoon for many spots! Expect tons o’ sun throughout the day with temps getting into the upper 60s and even some low 70s inland…try to get outside if you can!
Tomorrow will be very mild once again with temps in the low 60s, but clouds will thicken early in the morning followed by a chance for rain showers in the afternoon & evening…so make sure you know where the umbrella is.
The mid-week forecast has trended a bit drier, which is good news, and while temps will be cooler, they’ll still be above normal in the mid 50s…so perhaps spring really has sprung!