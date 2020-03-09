



– A New Jersey city is fighting to repair a piece of its history.

Nicknamed “100 steps,” the steps connect two streets in Passaic. They’ve stood the test of time, but are in need of some TLC.

The stairs have been around for longer than a century, reported CBSN New York’s Nina Kapur. Time has taken its toll on them. About 10 years ago, the city closed them off to the public, but the mayor is hoping to reopen them by securing some grant money from the county.

The steps, nicknamed “100 Stairs”. call the city of Passaic home. The mayor tells me it’s hard to find someone who DOESN’T have memories here. pic.twitter.com/5JgapaFz2p — Nina Kapur (@ninakapur1) March 9, 2020

The stairs connect Spruce Street at the top of the hill to Harrison Street at the bottom. The steps have served the community as a meeting place, a hang out spot, and have really become apart of the city’s history, but time has not been kind to them.

The stairs are cracked, uneven and so dangerous that they had to be fenced off and closed to the public.

There’s also a park at the top of the hill dedicated to two fallen firefighters that would need some work too.

Mayor Hector Lora says it’s vital to fix the “100 steps” and its park, but that won’t be cheap.

“My ultimate goal would be to put some extra lighting, some additional lighting down the stairs, maybe turn it into a mural, or redo the park. Right now we’re applying for about $700,000,” Lora said.

The project could take up to two years depending on when exactly the city gets the money.