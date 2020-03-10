



The United Nations is the latest institution to shut its doors amid concerns over the coronavirus

Beginning at 8 p.m., the headquarters will close to the general public and all guided tours will be suspended.

“As the Secretary-General has said, the health and safety of staff is a matter of his utmost priority and concern. The United Nations will continue to monitor the situation closely and further measures may be taken as circumstances evolve,” a spokesperson said in a statement Tuesday.

City Council Speaker Corey Johnson is also postponing his State of the City address that was scheduled Thursday.

“I was looking forward to the speech, but at a time when we are urging New Yorkers to consider measures like telecommuting and staggered work hours, it seemed an unnecessary risk,” he said in a statement. “The good news is we will still announce the policies and proposals we had planned for State of the City on Thursday, and are looking forward to getting feedback from New Yorkers on those plans.”

CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

New York City officials confirmed five more cases overnight. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the numbers jumped by about 25 statewide.

Based on the governor’s last count, that brings the city total to 24 cases and the state total to at least 147.

Yesterday, officials urged New Yorkers to practice what they called “social distancing.” That means avoiding large gatherings and crowded subways or buses.

“If you can get around without riding the subway, do it,” MTA Chairman Pat Foye said Monday. “If telecommuting is an option, do it.”

Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton is among those working from home after he and his wife tested positive.

“He’s been at the airports, obviously, when many people were coming back with the virus,” said Cuomo.

Officials continue to urge precautions, not panic, to keep things in perspective.

“This, overwhelmingly for most people, is very similar to cold or flu, period,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

The mayor says, as of now, the city has no plans to cancel the St. Patrick’s Day Parade next Tuesday. The New York City Half Marathon is also still on schedule for Sunday.