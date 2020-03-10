NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – New York officials are stepping up their efforts to combat the spread of coronavirus.
Recognizing that New Rochelle has been particularly hard hit and problematic in terms of the spread of the virus, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that officials are implementing a one mile radius “containment area” there.
Cuomo’s move comes as New Jersey officials announced the first coronavirus-related death there. It’s the first coronavirus-related death in the Tri-State Area.
Within the containment area in New Rochelle, large gathering places will be closed for two weeks, officials said. That includes schools, temples, churches, and spaces like a Boys & Girls Club.
Schools to close in New Rochelle from March 12-25 include:
- New Rochelle High School
- Albert Leonard Middle School
- Ward Elementary
“While students are home please remember not to congregate unnecessarily. Keep safe and have students work on educational materials provided to you,” Superintendent of New Rochelle schools Dr. Laura Feijoo wrote in a letter to parents. “We must make these two weeks count instructionally and ensure students are learning and engaged while we deal with this worldwide crisis. ”
The school system says it will distribute Chromebooks to students who do not have a computer at home. If you’re part of the affected community and need one, you can email Chromebook[at]nredlearn.org. All Chromebooks have to be returned when school resumes.
Classes will resume on March 26.
The containment area won’t impact smaller businesses and grocery stores, officials said.
