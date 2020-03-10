



As the coronavirus outbreak continues, more schools are opting to close their campuses and move to remote classes.

Students and parents should always check their schools’ websites for the latest updates.

New York City

Barnard College suspended Monday and Tuesday classes and plans to shift to remote classes for the remainder of the week.

Brearley School was closed Monday, though it’s unclear how long the closure will last.

Columbia University suspended Monday and Tuesday classes and plans to shift to remote classes for the remainder of the week.

Dwight School will be closed through March 29.

Fordham University suspended Monday and Tuesday classes and plans to shift to remote classes for the remainder of the week.

Horace Mann School will be closed through March 31.

Jewish Theological Seminary canceled all classes Monday and Tuesday and in-person classes Wednesday and Thursday.

Julliard suspended in-person classes and activities through March 29.

New School University will start remote classes Wednesday.

New York Institute of Technology’s New York City and Long Island campuses are closed Tuesday.

New York University plans to shift to remote classes starting Wednesday.

Poly Prep Country Day School will close Tuesday afternoon through March 30.

Riverdale Country School canceled lower school classes Monday and Tuesday. Middle and upper students will use remote-learning platforms until spring break.

St. John’s University suspended Monday and Tuesday classes and plans to shift to remote classes for the remainder of the week.

Long Island

Glen Cove schools are closed Tuesday.

Hofstra University suspended classes all week.

Locust Valley schools are closed Tuesday.

Oyster Bay-East Norwich schools are closed Tuesday.

Plainview-Old Bethpage schools are closed Tuesday.

Shoreham-Wading River schools were closed Monday, but classes are set to resume Tuesday.

Westchester County

Annunciation School in Crestwood was closed Monday, though it’s unclear how long the closure will last.

Iona College’s spring break will start four days early, classes are canceled until March 23.

Keio Academy of New York in Purchase is closed for the remainder of the school year.

SAR High School in Riverdale is closed until after Purim.

Scarsdale school district is closed until March 18.

Somers Central school district was closed Monday, but classes are set to resume Tuesday.

Westchester Day School in Mamaroneck is closed until March 17.

Westchester Torah Academy has been closed since last week, though it’s unclear how long the closure will last.

Rockland County

East Ramapo Central school district is closed Monday and Tuesday. Hempstead Elementary School, Pomona Middle School and Ramapo High School will remain closed until March 21.

New Jersey

Berkeley Heights schools are closed Tuesday.

Frisch School in Paramus is closed Monday and Tuesday.

Millburn schools will be closed Thursday.

Mount Olive schools were closed Monday, but classes are set to resume Tuesday.

Princeton University says classes will be available online after spring break on March 23.

Roselle schools are closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

Sayerville schools had a half-day Monday, but classes are set to resume Tuesday.

South Brunswick schools had an early dismissal Monday, but classes are set to resume Tuesday.

Trenton public schools will be closed Thursday and Friday.

Warren Hills Regional High School was closed Monday and will be closed Wednesday, as well.