TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Phil Murphy and Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver on Tuesday announced the first New Jersey death in a case of COVID-19.

The individual is a 69-year-old male from Bergen County.

“We are sad to report the first death in a case of COVID-19 in New Jersey. Our prayers are with the family during this difficult time. We remain vigilant to doing all we can — across all levels of government — to protect the people of New Jersey,” Murphy and Oliver said in a statement.

Oliver and Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli were to disclose more details about the case during coronavirus briefing for media.

