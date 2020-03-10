



A pair of apartments represent the ultimate in luxury on their own, and together offer potential for truly palatial living.

The detail in the first of the two homes is impeccable. The architecture and craftsmanship, combined with the striking décor are the epitome of an extraordinary lifestyle.

“We’re standing at 61st and 5th Avenue, and we’re 27 stories above Central Park,” Kathleen Sloane, of Brown Harris Stevens, told CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge.

It’s No. 2704 at the iconic Pierre.

“These ceilings are 10 feet, and the apartment is just under 2,400 square feet,” said Sloane. “It seems larger than that.”

That may be, in part, to the stunning views.

“The living room extends into this beautiful dining space,” Sloane said.

In there, the hand-done mahogany woodwork is a focal point.

The kitchen is beautiful but almost incidental.

Moving into the hallway, it’s the ceiling, with hand-painted coffers, that commands attention.

“Wow, what a different theme change,” observed Duddridge.

The guest room is striking, and so is the master, but on a grander scale. It includes a show-stopping closet and bath.

“There’s not a corner of this apartment that lacks style,” said Sloane.

To live large at 2701 at the Pierre will cost you $17 million.

But if that’s not enough space, there’s ample room to expand, taking over a hallway and the apartment across the floor.

“Right now, we’re standing in the very grand, perfectly proportioned living room of apartment 27,” Marlene Marcus, also of Brown Harris Stevens, said. “You have beautiful Venetian plaster walls. Everything has been done.”

The kitchen, again, is small but totally serviceable with custom cabinetry and high-end appliances.

The dining room is light and airy, enhanced by a large glass table.

There are three bedrooms, the master in its own wing with ample storage and dressing area open to the city.

To live large in 2711 will cost you $7.1 million. To live even larger on the entire 27th floor at the Pierre will cost $24.1 million.

Twice daily maid service is also included.