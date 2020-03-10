By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
It was another mild day across the region, but we did have clouds fill in through the day, which kept temperatures from soaring higher. Expect a chance for rain showers this evening, with things ending around midnight. Skies will clear and it’ll be a breezy & chilly night with lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
Tomorrow will be a very nice day overall with brighter skies in the morning, but we expect to stay dry through the daylight hours. It’ll be noticeably cooler as well, but still quite nice with temps in the mid 50s.
Thursday looks to feature more clouds than sun and perhaps a few sprinkles or drizzle with temps in the low 50s. The next chance for rain will be on Friday with temps near 60.