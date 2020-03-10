Comments
Some weak showers will push through this afternoon, so keep the umbrella handy. And while it won’t be quite as warm yesterday, we’ll still manage to warm into the mid 60s.
A slightly more organized round of showers swings through this evening with clearing expected overnight. Temperatures will be running cooler, as well, with lows in the 40s.
Tomorrow will feature more sunshine with weak high pressure in place. Expect cooler highs in the 50s.
As for Thursday, we’re looking at partly sunny skies with highs in the 50s.