By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
After a spectacularly warm & sunny start to the work week, we will be dealing with more clouds today. Temps will still be rather mild in the low 60s, well above normal. After lunchtime is when some spots could start seeing some showers, but a better chance would be around dinnertime.
Things clear out quickly tonight and Wednesday looks like it’ll be a pretty nice day! Expect mostly sunny skies and temps in the mid 50s, about 10 degrees above normal. Thursday will have some more clouds with temps in the low 50s.
The work week is shaping up to end on a mild & damp note with highs near 60 and a chance for showers.