NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A shoplifting suspect allegedly tried to stab a security guard with a screwdriver over the weekend in the Bronx.
It happened around 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the Family Dollar on Odgen Avenue in the Highbridge section.
Police said a woman placed a number of items into a plastic bag and tried to leave without paying.
That’s when the 55-year-old security guard confronted her.
Police said the woman resisted and lunged at him with a screwdriver.
Another worker stepped in, and woman eventually fled south on Ogden Avenue. No injuries were reported.
Police said they’re searching for a black woman in her 40s, last seen wearing a dark colored head wrap, black coat with fur-lined hood, blue jeans, beige boots and a black backpack.
