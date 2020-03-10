CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A shoplifting suspect allegedly tried to stab a security guard with a screwdriver over the weekend in the Bronx.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the Family Dollar on Odgen Avenue in the Highbridge section.

Police said a woman placed a number of items into a plastic bag and tried to leave without paying.

That’s when the 55-year-old security guard confronted her.

Police said the woman resisted and lunged at him with a screwdriver.

Another worker stepped in, and woman eventually fled south on Ogden Avenue. No injuries were reported.

Police said they’re searching for a black woman in her 40s, last seen wearing a dark colored head wrap, black coat with fur-lined hood, blue jeans, beige boots and a black backpack.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting 274637.

