



— A day after announcing the first death in New Jersey due to coronavirus , Gov. Phil Murphy provided an update Wednesday as the number of cases in the state continues to grow.

The governor said there were eight new cases overnight, bringing the state’s total to 23, including the man who died on Tuesday morning, CBSN New York’s Jenna DeAngelis reported.

“I think as a general matter folks have to take this seriously, but, again, folks should not panic,” Murphy said.

Murphy sent the same message: Use common sense, and if you don’t feel well, stay home. He said the state is monitoring large events on a case-by-case basis, including scheduled St. Patrick’s Day parades across the state.

“Someone weighed in and said, ‘Listen, are we good to go with St. Patrick’s Parade?’ As of now, the answer is yes. The parade, you’re good to go with. However, the parties in confines, in the tightly packed rooms both before and after parade we’re not so constructive with and we would discourage that without question,” Murphy said.

This comes a day after officials announced the first death in New Jersey due to COVID-19 — Little Ferry resident John Brennan, 69, who had a history of serious health issues. His heartbroken sister remembered him as the best brother in a post on Facebook.

“Particularly where you look at where this virus has struck deepest are our seniors and folks with pre-existing health challenges or compromised immune systems,” Murphy said.

In order to protect seniors, Bergen County is closing its closing county-operated senior centers until further notice. In addition, Bergen County technical schools are now closed, and Rutgers University is joining a national trend by switching to online classes after spring break.

CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

As far as K-12 schools, Murphy said he’s monitoring the situation with superintendents and the Department of Education.

“We take this one step in front of the other. Our objective, again, is be fact-based, be transparent, and get as out ahead of this as humanely possible. That goes for schools. That goes for communities up and down the state,” Murphy said.

It’s still unclear how Brennan got the virus, but health officials are investigating who else he may have come in contact with. Regarding the other cases, Gov. Murphy said 20 people are hospitalized and two are self-quarantined at home.