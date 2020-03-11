



— A Long Island woman has been convicted on all counts in the death of Evelyn Rodriguez

Prosecutors said Annmarie Drago, a registered nurse and former teacher, was a manipulative, unrepentant, callous thief who stole and destroyed memorial items honoring the second-anniversary vigil for Kayla Cuevas, the Brentwood teen whose body was discovered on the Drago property after being slain by MS-13 gangs.

Kayla’s parents, Rodriguez and Freddy Cuevas, rushed to the scene to confront Drago, who was behind the wheel of her SUV.

“Who wouldn’t see somebody standing right in front a car,” said victim’s daughter Kelsey Cuevas.

In the words of the assistant district attorney, Drago may have “taken more care driving around a flock of geese.”

With her fiance in the passenger seat, she deliberately turned her wheel, took her foot off the brake and stepped on the gas of her 3,000-pound vehicle, crushing the anti-gang activist as News 12 witnesses looked on.

The defense called it a tragic accident, that Drago, who suffers from PTSD, had a panic attack and was focused on her rearview mirror where Cuevas was shouting.

In the chaos, it was fight or flight. Drago drove off unaware Rodriguez may have been in her blind spot.

“Is she scared? Is she fearful? Of course,” said defense attorney Stephen Kunken. “Is she a responsible driver? Of course.”

The jury was asked to go through the heartwrenching video frame by frame to determine if her behavior was blameworthy.

Drago faces up to four years in prison.