



Harvey Weinstein faces sentencing today following his rape and sexual assault conviction.

The disgraced Hollywood mogul could spend 29 years in prison, but his lawyers say he only deserves five.

Yesterday, shocking court documents were unsealed in the case.

They show that in 2017 – when the public allegations first surfaced – Weinstein asked several influential people for help, including Michael Bloomberg and Jeff Bezos.

In another email, he wrote “Jennifer Aniston should be killed” in response to a tabloid paper seeking to report that she told a friend he groped her.

In a two-page letter, Weinstein also wrote, “I’m a sex addict. I’m an anger addict” and “I’m suicidal.”

HARVEY WEINSTEIN TRIAL

The 67-year-old was found guilty of third-degree rape and first-degree criminal sexual act, but not guilty of two predatory sexual assault counts and first-degree rape.

“He didn’t cry, he didn’t break down, he wasn’t sobbing. He was more in a state of disbelief,” defense attorney Arthur Aidala said after his conviction. “He just kept repeating, ‘but I’m innocent, I’m innocent.’”

Prosecutors argued Weinstein raped Jessica Mann in 2013 and forced a sex act on Miriam “Mimi” Haley in 2006.

“Weinstein is a vicious serial sexual predator who used his power to threaten, rape, assault, trick, humiliate and silence his victims,” said Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance.

The guilty verdict was a defining moment for the #MeToo movement.

“I felt just very grateful that I’d been heard and believed,” Haley told CBS This Morning. “It was just a huge relief.”

Following his conviction, Weinstein underwent a heart procedure at Bellevue Hospital. He was transferred to Rikers Island last week.

On Monday, Weinstein fell without his walker and hit his head. He was taken to the infirmary to be treated for the pain.

Today’s sentencing is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. It’s unclear whether Weinstein will speak.

He still faces additional charges in Los Angeles and civil lawsuits.