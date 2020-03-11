Comments
VALLEY STREAM, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Police on Long Island have arrested an accused serial flasher.
The suspect is believed to have struck five times between early February and last Friday in Valley Stream.
His victims ranged in age from 17 to 56 years old.
In one incident, police said he attempted to rob a woman at gunpoint while flashing her from inside his vehicle.
Corwinn Hall, 27, of Bellport, was charged with five counts of public lewdness and one count of attempted robbery.
He was expected to face arraignment Wednesday.