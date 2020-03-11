Comments
LAKE HOPATCONG, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – New Jersey plans to provide nearly $700,000 in grants to help fight algae blooms at Lake Hopatcong and Greenwood Lake.
The state Department of Environmental Protection announced the new grants Tuesday.
The money will fund projects to evaluate nutrients that go into the lakes, study the effectiveness of aeration systems and analyze filtration systems at storm water basins.
Algae blooms forced both lakes to close last summer.