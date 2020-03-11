Comments
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Welcome to Wednesday, everybody! It’s gonna be a crisp start to the day across the area with temps in the 30s & 40s, but we’ll get to the mid-50s this afternoon. Some early sunshine will give way to late day clouds, but we expect to stay dry through the daylight hours.
Tomorrow looks like a cloudier day overall, with maybe a few raindrops or drizzle mixed in, with temps in the low 50s.
The next chance for better coverage with any rain showers will be on Friday with temps near 60.