We’ll see a little more cloud cover this afternoon, but we’re still looking at mostly to partly sunny skies. It will be cooler than yesterday, as well, but we’ll still manage to top out in the mid 50s.
Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected tonight with temperatures running only slightly cooler than last night. And with weak high pressure overhead, expect nearly calm winds through sunrise.
Tomorrow will feature partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies as high pressure begins to slip away. It will be slightly cooler, as well, with highs in the low 50s.
We’ll then watch some showers swing through tomorrow night and come to an end Friday morning. For the remainder of the day on Friday, expecting increasing sunshine and unseasonably warm highs in the mid to upper 60s.