Bill de Blasio, coronavirus, New York, St. Patrick's Day Parade


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday morning he has “real concerns” about next week’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade amid the growing coronavirus outbreak.

The number of confirmed cases in New York City continues to grow. De Blasio said Wednesday 10 more cases had been detected in NYC, raising the number of confirmed cases in New York City to more than 40.

Boston and Dublin have both canceled their parades.

“We’re talking it through with the parade committee. We have to really think about this one because it is obviously a beloved event and an important event,” de Blasio said.

CORONAVIRUS: CDC Latest | NY Health Dept. | NYC Health Dept. | NY Hotline: 1-888-364-3065 | NJ Health Dept. | NJ Hotline: 1-800-222-1222 | CT Hotline: 211

“The parade is kind of a mixed bag in terms of making this decision because again, an outdoor environment where there’s a breeze and you’re not talking about something that hangs in the air. It’s not a slam dunk to say that this is something that should be instantly canceled,” de Blasio said. “On the other hand, there are some real concerns. We’re going to talk it through with the parade committee. Let’s see where that goes in the next day or two. But each one of these is a case by case.”

De Blasio was asked if it was irresponsible not to cancel it, considering many of those attending will have to take the subway.

“Right, the subway piece is a real consideration for sure. The part of the parade of the parade that lead to indoor gatherings – I am very concerned about. And again, we are trying. This is a very special event so we want to not take it lightly,” de Blasio said.

CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Officials have called for “social distancing” amid the outbreak.

“If you can get around without riding the subway, do it,” MTA chairman Pat Foye previously said.

Tuesday night, organizers canceled the New York City Half Marathon, which was scheduled for Sunday.

The New York International Auto Show at the Javits Center, originally set for April, was rescheduled to Aug. 28 to Sept. 6 later this year.

New York City Public Schools canceled face-to-face parent teacher conferences Thursday and Friday, replacing them with phone calls or virtual conferences.

John Jay College was closed Wednesday after someone there tested positive for the virus.

 

