NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a suspect who burglarized three businesses in the Bronx.
In each incident, the man allegedly broke into through the roof.
Surveillance video shows him climb down a rope inside a cellphone store on Mount Eden Avenue.
Police said he stole about $50,000 worth of merchandise on Feb. 17.
The same man is suspected in two other incidents from January, stealing around $12,000 in merchandise from a nearby cellphone store and $3,000 from a laundromat.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting 274637.