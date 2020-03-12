NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are investigating a possible anti-Asian hate crime tied to the coronavirus outbreak, sources tell CBS2.
The attack happened shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday in East Harlem.
Sources said the 59-year-old victim was passing a group of teens on Madison Avenue when one teen kicked him in the back, causing him to fall.
The suspect allegedly told him to go back to his country and mentioned the coronavirus.
Sources told CBS2 the same teen attacked the victim on March 7, spitting in his face and saying Chinese people have the virus.
