



Nassau County Executive Laura Curran says her office is taking steps to declare the coronavirus an “imminent threat to public health.”

“We are doing this as a precautionary measure to access greater resources for the county and its residents,” Curran announced Thursday morning.

This comes as the number of confirmed cases in the county continues to rise.

Curran said the latest total is at 40, compared to 28 Wednesday. A majority of them are from the Town of Hempstead.

The new patients include an 81-year-old woman from The Bristal assisted living facility in North Hills.

“As part of our expanded health care protocol, we have been checking each resident and every Bristal staffer for any potential signs of the virus,” said Bristal’s principal Steven Krieger. “When we detected a fever and cough in this individual, she was promptly transported to a hospital for further care and observation.”

The woman is among 10 patients who have been hospitalized. One person is in critical condition.

Curran said 390 people are under mandatory quarantine and 82 have voluntarily quarantined.

She reminded people to continue practicing social distancing by avoiding large gatherings.

