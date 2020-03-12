



The coronavirus numbers continue to rise across the Tri-State Area.

Early Thursday morning, New York was reporting 217 cases, along with 23 in New Jersey and three in Connecticut.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is trying to stop the spread by placing part of Westchester County in a containment zone, which takes effect today.

As CBS2’s John Dias reports, people living and working inside the zone can go about their daily lives and visit businesses that are open, but large gatherings are banned.

WATCH: Gov. Andrew Cuomo Announces New Rochelle Containment

This morning, the National Guard is scheduled to show up in New Rochelle.

Last night, crews in hazmat suits got a head start disinfecting. It’s an all-too-familiar sight in a town where the coronavirus quickly spread.

“People think there’s just a black cloud, a dome, or whatever you want to call it on New Rochelle, so they’re just staying far away. They don’t want to touch it with a 10-foot pole,” business owner Josh Berkowitz told CBS2.

Also last night, the New Rochelle Federation of United School Employees wrote an open letter demanding that all New Rochelle schools be closed until March 25.

“It’s an excused absence, we’re allowed to keep our kids home if we want to, but they said the best place for them to be is the school so they can’t get in trouble,” said parent Brenda DeGiacomo. “But they can’t get in trouble if they’re quarantined inside my house.”

CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Superintendent Dr. Laura Feijoo defended her decision to keep eight schools open.

“It doesn’t replace a teacher in a classroom and an interaction in a school day,” she said in an interview.

Meantime in Rockland County, the legislature canceled last night’s committee meeting, along with one at the end of the month, out of an abundance of caution.

Cuomo also said more students will take their college classes online.

Reducing density and isolating positive patients are part of the overall strategy.

New Rochelle resident Adina Garbuz is still in quarantine. In a new Facebook post, she addressed concerns, saying, “Unknowns are scary, but we also know quarantines and testing are helping. Let facts override bad thoughts.”

Today, a one-mile containment area will be enforced around Young Israel of New Rochelle synagogue, where Garbuz’s husband, Lawrence, inadvertently infected others.

It’s the new normal as the fight continues to contain the virus.

The governor said nearly 30 additional private labs have been put on notice to help increase testing, but the plan still needs FDA approval.