



New York leaders are trying to contain the spread of the coronavirus by preventing large gatherings.

This has led to the postponing of several events, including the city’s wildly popular St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

As CBS2’s Reena Roy reports, postponing the parade was a decision that did not come easily for officials.

Mayor Bill de Blasio promised in a tweet that the parade will go on, he’s just not sure when.

Whether it’s in the heat of summer or on a clear fall day, New Yorkers will come together to celebrate St. Patrick’s day and our city’s great Irish-American community. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) March 12, 2020

The St. Patrick’s Day Parade dates back to 1762 in New York City. This is the first time it has been postponed in its history.

As many as two million revelers typically line up for the beloved tradition. But this year, the coronavirus has convinced parade organizers it’s too big of a risk right now.

“I think the parade should go. I mean, they’re prepared,” Midtown resident Lynn Mandell told CBS2.

“It’s concerning to have so many people in such close proximity,” said Midtown resident Kathleen Moncreiff-D’Angelo.

CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Meantime, dedicated fans filed into Madison Square Garden last night for the Big East men’s basketball tournament.

“I feel like we’ve still got to live our lives, and what better way to do things than go out to a big basketball game?” fan Jason Clark said.

But you won’t seen crowds at NCAA games anytime soon. The organization president released a statement, reading in part, “I have made the decision to conduct our upcoming championship events, including Division 1 men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, with only essential staff and limited family attendance.”

“I guess the end of the world is not going to stop us from going to see hopefully St. John’s make a big run for the tourney,” said fan Chris Liegey.

De Blasio said the city is going to be dealing with this for the next six months.

“Our goal is to keep it as few people as possible,” he said.

The NBA also suspended its season until further notice.

The New York City Half Marathon is called off this weekend, as well. New York Road Runners, which organizes the event, is offering participants a full refund for entry fees or guaranteed entry to next year’s race.

“Just reduce large gatherings. Why would you risk bringing thousands of people together knowing that this is a virus that easily communicates?” said Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The governor ordered all State and City universities of New York – SUNY and CUNY schools – to start closing their campuses March 19 and move classes online for the rest of the semester. The shift to so-called “distance learning” is an effort to reduce the density of people downstate.

“If students have hardships, where they have nowhere to go and they’re dorm students, then I’m sure an individual campus would take that into consideration,” Cuomo added.

Lawmakers are urging New Yorkers to work from home now more than ever, leaving subways looking deserted. The Metro-North train at the start of the evening rush is usually standing room only, but last night there was no shortage of seats.

“We are asking the legislature to pass a bill that says people will be paid by their employer if they’re on quarantine,” said the governor.

“Our goal is to be smart about the public health needs of the city, but also keep the city running as best possible,” de Blasio added.

New York is currently working with 28 private labs in order to increase testing capacity in the state.