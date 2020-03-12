Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The Metropolitan Museum Of Art is closing three of its Manhattan buildings because of coronavirus concerns.
It was unclear when the museums would reopen.
The Met’s flagship museum on Fifth Avenue in the Upper East Side, the nearby Met Breuer on Madison Avenue as well as The Met Cloisters in Washington Heights shut their doors Thursday.
“While we don’t have any confirmed cases connected to the Museum, we believe that we must do all that we can to ensure a safe and healthy environment for our community, which at this time calls for us to minimize gatherings while maintaining the cleanest environment possible,” the museum posted on its website.
During the closure, the buildings would be cleaned and disinfected.
