



The disgraced Hollywood mogul was sentenced Wednesday to 23 years in prison.

After the hearing, Weinstein returned to Rikers Island but was later transferred to the hospital.

Last month, the 67-year-old was convicted of raping Jessica Mann in 2013 and forcing a sex act on Miriam “Mimi” Haley in 2006.

The jury found him guilty of third-degree rape and first-degree criminal sexual act, but not guilty of two predatory sexual assault counts and first-degree rape.

HARVEY WEINSTEIN TRIAL

Weinstein and his accusers spoke during Wednesday’s emotional hearing.

He claimed he had “wonderful times with these people,” and “there are so many people – thousands of people – who would say great things about me.”

Mann called him a “known offender,” adding she’s “forced to carry that experience” until she dies. She asked the judge to give her “the gift of knowing where Harvey is at all times.”

Haley spoke through tears, saying Weinstein “crushed a part of my spirit.”

Following his February conviction, Weinstein underwent a heart procedure at Bellevue. He was transferred to Rikers last week.

Earlier this week, Weinstein fell without his walker and hit his head. He was taken to the infirmary to be treated for the pain.

On Tuesday, shocking court documents were unsealed in the case.

Weinstein still faces additional charges in Los Angeles and civil lawsuits.