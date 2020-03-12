



– Two schools in the Bronx have been closed after a student tested positive for coronavirus

The Laboratory School of Finance and Technology and South Bronx Preparatory: A College Board School are both located in the same building at 360 East 145th Street.

The Department of Health is tracing the student’s contacts, said Mayor Bill de Blasio.

The building is being disinfected and both schools are closed “for an initial 24-hour period.”

“We don’t make this decision lightly, and we know the disruption and anxiety this means for students, faculty and parents. We are taking every precaution to keep people safe, and we will keep everyone informed as we learn more through the day,” de Blasio said.

CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

The announcement of the closure comes as the coronavirus continues to spread. There are now at least 62 confirmed cases in New York City, de Blasio said Thursday.

A “containment area” in New Rochelle, barring large gatherings and shutting schools within a 1-mile radius, takes effect today.

