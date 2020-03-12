



— Parents with children at two Tennessee schools are taking extra precautions after it was revealed a district employee came in contact with a person who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Many parents at Treadwell Middle School and Treadwell Elementary School in Memphis wiped their kids down and some even sprayed them with disinfectant as they took them home Monday.

“I wipe my children backpack down when I get them out of school. Sure did,” Tasha Lott told WHBQ. “Got them gloves. Sure did.”

Some parents and family members took more extreme measures. Annie Jones wore plastic bags from her head to her toes when she went to Treadwell Middle School to pick up her nephew Monday.

“They ain’t giving us no up to date about what’s going on,” she said. “We don’t know.”

Officials with the Shelby County Health Department said the extreme measures were not necessary because it’s a very low risk situation for students.

SCHD Director Alisa Haushalter said the Shelby County Schools employee was one of about 70 people came in contact with a patient who has coronavirus. Those people were quarantined at home, but are not considered sick.

“They are being asked to stay at home during the incubation period so that if they become ill we can get them appropriate treatment,” she said.

Still, some family members said Monday they don’t want their kids in school.

“Don’t nobody want their child to be sick and don’t nobody want to take that virus to their house,” Lott said.

On Thursday, Shelby County Schools Superintendent Joris Ray announced that classes would be canceled beginning Friday amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Ray said schools will reopen on March 30.