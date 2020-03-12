Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The New York Police Department is looking for help identifying four men who attacked a store worker allegedly after stealing grapes off a fruit stand.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682), logging onto the Crime stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enterings TIP577.
Surveillance video shows four men walking past the Community Green Market on White Plains Road on Tuesday around 10 p.m. in the Bronx.
According to police, two of the men ate grapes from the stand without paying, at which time a 41-year-old employee confronted them. The men then started punching and kicking the worker, knocking him to the ground before running off.
The victim was taken to Bronx Municipal Hospital Center in stable condition.
