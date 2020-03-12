



— A veteran of World War II who didn’t finish high school in his youth will soon get get the diploma that’s eluded him for decades.

Oscar Nipps Jr. of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, started boot camp “two years to the day after Pearl Harbor was attacked” and served in the U.S. Army until the Japanese surrendered.

“He was on the ship right next to the Missouri when the Japanese came over to sign the peace treaty on the Missouri,” his son, Roland Nipps, told KUTL.

Oscar, 94, eventually returned home to Broken Arrow, went to work and raised a family.

But as the years past Oscar somehow never got to finish high school, until now.https://t.co/YNVR1kwqwh — WWMT-TV (@wwmtnews) March 12, 2020

“We always had plenty to eat, clothes to wear, and a nice warm house and parents that loved us, so you can’t ask for anything more than,” said Roland.

But as the years passed, Oscar somehow never got to finish high school, until some prodding by the Military History Center in Broken Arrow.

“Oscar Nipps Jr. is going to be apart of the 2020 Broken Arrow High School graduating class,” said head football coach David Alexander.

“It means a whole lot,” said Oscar, who already has a street in Broken Arrow named for him.