



– Positive cases in New York today went up to 154, and in a city of 8.6 million people, Mayor Bill de Blasio says that shows the precautions we’re taking here are working.

With that said he also acknowledged the coronavirus outbreak is a crisis that changes by the hour, reports CBS2’s Jessica Layton.

As the nation and New York deal with an ever-increasing public health crisis, the crossroads of the world was eerily quiet for a Friday night.

Visitors to Times Square weren’t even sure there’d be anything to do in the city.

“They were like New York is closed down,” said one visitor.

The most happening spot in any neighborhood right now is the grocery store, where long lines of anxious shoppers have left shelves bare everywhere.

“Panic mode, people are terrified and they’re unsure of what to do and there’s no sign of it getting better,” said Bronx resident Marco Alverio.

Alverio heard places like Whole Foods take in new deliveries every night, but the staples like meat, bread, snacks and paper towels are ravaged daily.

“I don’t know what to do, there’s a lot of things I need that are missing,” he said.

Some women took advantage of the mild weather walking outside with toilet paper stacked on the backs of strollers. Families who aren’t freaked out yet flocked to their public parks to let their kids be kids.

“I think it’s a lot of anxiety created by closing the schools and kids really don’t understand staying home,” said Magdalena Orlicka.

Whether to keep schools open is a debate that’s dividing parents right now. This mother of three says the children need normalcy – but the hashtag #CLOSENYCPUBLICSCHOOLS is trending.

“I think it’s better for everybody to be safe to be at home,” said parent Arlene Pierre.

During a news conference at city hall Friday, De Blasio has been taking heat and defended the decision to keep schools open unless a student or staff member tests positive.

“I understand the anxieties right now, I also understand many parents want us to keep schools open,” the mayor said. “They depend on it, need it don’t have an option.”

Friday attendance at city schools was just 68%, dropping drastically from Monday’s 89% percent rate. The mayor says the discussion over keeping schools open is constantly evolving.

“We’re in the great unknown,” said the mayor. “There is nothing off that table to say the least. But right now based on what we know I think this is the right thing to do.”

Special accommodations will be laid out for teachers or staff in high-risk groups in the next few days.

Amid a lot of anxiety right now. the city reminds people if they need help, they can talk to a trained counselor by calling 1-888-NYC-WELL (1-888-692-9355), or visiting NYC Well online.