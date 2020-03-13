



– The weekend is a time people go to holy centers to be surrounded by their religious community, but this weekend in New Jersey, many are being asked to do the opposite in an attempt to keep the coronavirus from spreading.

After evaluating recommendations of state and health leaders, Archbishop of Newark Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin announced the suspension of public celebration of mass this weekend, reports CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis.

“It is going to impact us specifically because the mass itself is the summit of our faith, the Eucharist,” Father Bismarck Chau of Saint John’s Church in Newark said. “I’ve received so many phone calls from people saying I’m so sad I can’t receive Christ in the Eucharist but we are encouraging them to receive Christ in a spiritual way. We are encouraging people not to lose faith, this is going to pass.”

Churches of the Archdiocese will remain open for daily mass. Father Chau suggests people who attend take precautions including sitting in isolated areas and as a sign of peace, wave or bow.

It’s all about keeping a healthy distance which is the same mindset behind the closure of the indoor dining rooms at the soup kitchen at Saint John’s. It is still continuing to feed hundreds in the community while facing challenges including dwindling donations and volunteers.

“All of our volunteers are canceling because the situation with the virus underlying illnesses and so forth, they can’t risk coming down. We are trying to make contingency plans to keep feeding the neighborhood but it’s getting more and more difficult,” Director of Operations Pete Dobbs said.

The Archdiocese of Newark announced out of an abundance of caution, its Catholic schools will be closed next week – Monday, March 16, 2020, through Friday, March 20, 2020. Religious education activities are also suspended.

Dr. John Russo, a volunteer physician at Saint John’s and president of Saint Barnabas medical center medical staff says the message is not one of hysteria but of caution, believing canceling large gatherings could help slow down the spread of coronavirus.

“We really do believe that if people are in close quarters that increases the chances they will pass it on many times unknowingly,” he said.

In a statement Cardinal Tobin said:

“Our dedicated teams continue to actively monitor the unfolding pandemic and will continue to meet daily to assess changing circumstances in order to protect the faithful and support its parishes and schools. We encourage pastors to think about necessary activities and to postpone non-essential gatherings, keeping in mind the common good.”

Scheduled sacramental celebrations such as weddings, baptisms, or funerals are being permitted by the Archdiosese of Newark; however, it is suggested attendance is limited to immediate family members only. This recommendation, also made by members of the Jewish community regarding its events.

Roberta Abrams, president of the Jewish Federation of Northern New Jersey, said the sanctity of life is most important. Her organization has set up a GoFundMe to raise funds to help families impacted by the coronavirus outbreak at jfnnj.org/coronarelief.

“We’re recommending grandparents stay away from all events. All our religious schools have been postponed, nursery schools closed,” she said. “If you celebrating a bar mitzvah immediate family only. Obviously, no more than 50 people but really trying to keep it very small.”

A letter from the Rabbinical Council of Bergen County lists a number of actions taken including the closure of schools along with Shuls for minyanim and shiurim effective Friday morning

READ: Rabbinical Council of Bergen County Letter

Farhan Siddiqi, Imam at the Muslim Community of New Jersey said normally the parking lot would be filled for two afternoon services but they were canceled.

“After I Heard the governor suggesting to cancel all gatherings above 250 people I met with the administration we decided to cancel most if not all of the programs we have here,” he said. “We don’t want to flood The healthcare system and create a larger problem.”

READ: Muslim Community of New Jersey Letter

He along with other faith leaders say they plan to use technology and live stream services so people can still be immersed in their faith.

“Were still in communication and community just not in person,” Abrams said.

As for when prayer will take place in person, all agree, it’s a decision that will be made day by day, keeping the faith.