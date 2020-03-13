Coronavirus UpdateSchool Districts, Broadway Shows, Sports Venues: See What's Closed In New York And New Jersey
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – At least three more New York City public schools will be closed Friday because of the coronavirus.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and city health officials say a student has tested positive on Staten Island.

A building that houses both New Dorp High School and the Hungerford school are closed for cleaning. It’s unclear when classes will resume.

Brooklyn College Academy also shut its doors after someone affiliated with Brooklyn College self-reported a positive result.

Additionally, four Brooklyn occupational centers that serve medically vulnerable students are closed since a teacher self-reported.

The phrase “self-report” means health officials have not officially confirmed the diagnosis.

Two schools that share a building in the Bronx shut down Thursday due to another self-reported case involving a student.

“We don’t make this decision lightly, and we know the disruption and anxiety this means for students, faculty and parents,” de Blasio said. “We are taking every precaution to keep people safe, and we will keep everyone informed as we learn more through the day.”

The mayor has said he plans to keep the city’s public schools open for as long as possible.

Earlier this week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared any school with a student who tests positive must close for at least 24 hours to assess the situation.

New York City is currently under a state of emergency amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Statewide, the governor banned public gatherings of 500 people or more.

