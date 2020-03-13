



— Nassau County declared a state of emergency Friday as the number of coronavirus cases on Long Island continues to grow.

As of Friday morning, there were at least 61 cases in Nassau and Suffolk counties, with hundreds more in mandatory and voluntary quarantine.

A state of emergency was previously declared in Suffolk.

“This is not to make anyone panic. We are doing this as a precautionary measure to access resources, authorize emergency spending and to allow me to take actions that will keep Nassau’s residents safe,” Curran said.

Officials urged residents to remain calm, not to panic, and to continue to avoid large gatherings and follow safe hygiene protocols of washing hands frequently and staying home if you feel ill.

Isolation rooms are ready at county health centers, with special filters that work like reverse air conditioners to protect medical staff and their patients.

“Anything that is air transmitted or droplet transmitted requires this HEPA and negative pressure space,” said Dr. Tarika James of Nassau University Medical Center.

CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

One of the positive cases is an 81-year-old resident of The Bristal assisted living facility in North Hills.

The facility followed immediate protocol, cleaning, isolating, and keeping visitors away.

Multiple senior citizen centers across Long Island have been shut down, but they are continuing to provide services such as meals, which are being delivered to their homes.

“Containing community spread is the best thing that we can do to protect ourselves,” Curran said.

And although isolation for the elderly can be lonely, Curran said to “think twice about going to that family gathering, that grandchild’s birthday party.”

County leaders said the imminent threat and state of emergency declarations will help access greater resources.

Che reminded people to continue practicing social distancing by avoiding large gatherings.