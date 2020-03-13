Comments
NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Native New Yorker and celebrated men’s basketball head coach Tim Cluess announced he was stepping down from his position with the Iona Gaels to focus on making a full recovery after an undisclosed health scare.
The 61-year-old coach had led Iona to six NCAA Tournament appearances since 2012.
“On behalf of myself and my family, I want to thank Gael Nation, including every student-athlete I had the honor to coach, for all their ever-present and vocal support,” said Cluess. I am proud of what we’ve accomplished together and look forward to supporting the program in an advisory role.”
Cluess won at least 20 games in each of his first eight seasons and set records with five conference tournament championships.