NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help identifying the suspect in a violent cab robbery in Brooklyn.
It happened on March 2 at 1:20 a.m. on Van Siclen and Avenue W.
Police say the suspect asked the cab driver for directions. When the driver rolled down his window, the suspect leaned into the cab and threatened to kill the driver. He stole the driver’s phone and around $300.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.