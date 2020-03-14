HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The first case of the coronavirus in the Hartford area has been identified, bringing the total across Connecticut to 12, officials said.
The patient, a woman in her 80s, lives in Rocky Hill and is being treated at Hartford Hospital, city and hospital officials said Friday night.
Most of the other cases confirmed in the state so far have been in communities near the New York state line. Efforts to test for the virus around the state are expanding. Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said he assumes there are other cases of the virus in the Hartford area.
For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death. The vast majority of people recover.
School districts including Hartford, New Haven and Stamford have announced they will close for two weeks or longer in an attempt to slow the spread of the disease.
Here is the executive order that I signed tonight, as well as @CTDPH Commissioner Coleman-Mitchell's order to nursing home facilities, residential care homes, and chronic disease hospitals on visitor restrictions for the next 30 days due to #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/N8WvOXLP4W
— Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) March 14, 2020
The two giant casinos operated by Native American tribes remained open but canceled or scaled back several events.
The bingo hall was closed beginning Saturday at Foxwoods Resort Casino. At the nearby Mohegan Sun casino, comedy shows and card-playing tournaments were among the postponed events.
