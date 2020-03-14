TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) – In New Jersey, health officials have announced 19 new coronavirus cases. Total cases statewide, now at 69, include a second confirmed case in Jersey City.
On Saturday evening, Gov. Phil Murphy announced a second COVID-19 patient had died, a woman in her 50s who was being treaded at CentraState Medical Center in Monmouth County.
In Teaneck, N.J., one of the hotspots for the outbreak, Mayor Mohammed Hameeduddin asked all of the township’s 40,000 residents to self-quarantine themselves, only leaving their homes for food and medicine. The move comes a day after Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco ordered movie theaters closed and public gatherings in parks postponed.
Newark’s Mayor Ras Baraka has also announced that Newark public schools and the central office will remain closed through Monday, March 30.
Municipal court sessions in New Jersey will be suspended for two weeks. State officials also announced a two-month extension of expiration dates for driver’s licenses as well as vehicle registrations and inspection stickers.
Information posted on the state Department of Health website says more than a third of the cases — 25 — are in Bergen County, with 10 are in Middlesex County.
The New Jersey Department of Corrections said that “out of an abundance of caution” the department is suspending visits for the next 30 days as of Saturday evening. Commissioner Marcus Hicks said officials recognize that families are “a critical support to the population in our care” but ensuring the health and safety of inmates, residents, staff and the public were of paramount importance.
Murphy said earlier that the state is preparing for closing schools statewide, though he stopped short of taking that step. He said it’s a matter of when, not if, they close. Education officials said some 354 districts, or roughly half, in the state have closed already.
