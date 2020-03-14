Comments
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
It was a beautiful day overall despite being considerably cooler than yesterday afternoon! Clouds will thicken tonight and there is just the slightest chance for some sprinkles or flurries – but no accumulations are expected. It’ll be cold overnight with lows in the upper 30s.
Tomorrow will feature clearing skies and temps a few degrees cooler, with highs around 50 degrees…still right around normal.
Monday will be mostly sunny through the daylight hours with even cooler temps in the mid 40s, and it appear the next chance for rain will be on Tuesday with milder temps in the mid 50s.