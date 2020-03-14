NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An NYPD officer has died by suicide.
The officer shot herself Friday inside Transit District 1 headquarters, which is located inside Columbus Circle.
The officer had previously had her gun taken away, but somehow got ahold of another one, sources said.
She was rushed to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition but later died.
MORE: NYPD Suicides: Hospital To Offer Officers Confidential Counseling
“New York City is in mourning. We’ve lost one of our Finest in one of the most painful ways imaginable,” Mayor Bill de Blasio wrote on Twitter. “To every single member of the NYPD: If you’re ever struggling and need someone to talk to, reach out. Free, confidential help is standing by.”
Today, the NYPD mourns as we’ve lost a fellow officer to death by suicide. Our thoughts & prayers are with their family & friends.
You are never alone, help is always available. Law enforcement text BLUE to 741741 (others text TALK)— to be connected to someone who can help 24/7. pic.twitter.com/nolHq8fFKf
— Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) March 13, 2020
Members of the NYPD can call (646) 697-2020 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, or you can text “blue” to 741-741.
Last year, the commissioner declared a mental health crisis in the Department. Ten active members took their own their own lives in 2019.