NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Hall of Famer Rick Pitino is returning to college basketball – and his hometown – as head coach of Iona.
The 67-year-old grew up on Long Island and once coached the New York Knicks.
He’s the first coach to win an NCAA Championship at two different schools, Kentucky and Louisville.
Pitino was fired by Louisville in 2017 as part of a massive college basketball bribery scheme. He’s been coaching in Greece since.
Pitino will take over for coach Tim Cluess who stepped down due to health concerns.
“My passion in basketball started in New York and will end there at Iona College,” Pitino said. “Tim Cluess has done a spectacular job creating success and a winning spirit. I wish Tim a speedy recovery and Iona will always cherish his accomplishments. At Iona, I will work with the same passion, hunger and drive that I’ve had for over forty years.”
“I am delighted to welcome Rick Pitino to Gael Nation,” said Director of Athletics Matthew Glovaski. “Rick is a Hall of Fame coach who has won at the highest levels and he is committed to leading our student-athletes and our program to national prominence. He brings passion and energy and shares our desire to build a winning program that will make our community proud.”