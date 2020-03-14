Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are investing a report of a suspected road rage incident in Brooklyn where a driver was shot four times.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682), logging onto the Crime stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enterings TIP577.
The NYPD responded around 5 p.m. to reports of a traffic dispute at 264 Sixth Ave. in Park Slope in which the driver of a white Acura with New Jersey license plates got out of his car and fired a gun four times into a Chevy Impala, hitting the driver in the 20s in the head.
The victim was taken to Methodist Hospital and was listed in critical conditions. The man’s identity was not immediately known, though police said they did not believe he knew the shooter.
