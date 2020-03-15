Comments
By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As expected, we finished the weekend on a bright and cool note.
Skies will remain mostly clear through the night and that will allow temperatures to drop all the way into the 20s and 30s, a reminder that it’s still technically winter.
The new work week will start with mostly clear and cold conditions, and more clouds will arrive by late in the afternoon. Temps will be in the mid 40s, about five degrees below where they should be.
The next risk for rain will be on St. Patrick’s Day. Temps will be in the mid 50s on Tuesday, before they fall into the upper 40s again Wednesday.