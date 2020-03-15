



– On Long Island, more than 300 people in Nassau County are in mandatory quarantine, and big events in the county have been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

On Sunday, Nassau County Executive Laura Curran announced all public schools and private K-12 would be closed for two weeks, starting tomorrow, reports CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff.

My message to everyone in Nassau County is this: We are in this together, and together we will get through this. — Laura Curran (@NassauExecutive) March 15, 2020

Administrators, teachers and staffers can be in and out of schools as they will be open for them to conduct distance learning and to let teachers do lesson plans.

There are currently 90 confirmed cases in Nassau County, with 314 quarantines, 18 hospitalized and two people in critical condition.

WATCH: Nassau County Executive Laura Curran Sunday Update On COVID-19



In Nassau County, officials also said eviction notices would be suspended during the COVID-19 outbreak.

In Jones Beach on Sunday, runners who would have taken part in the now-canceled New York City Half Marathon say they’ll gather to run their own version of the race.

“Twenty of us are going to meet here,” said Ronkonkoma resident Thadd Nelson. “We’re going to run on the trail here, run the same distance just to sort of make up for it.”

“You can continue to enjoy our parks, go outside get some fresh air get some exercise,” said Nassau County Executive Laura Curran.

Jones Beach is being considered as a possible second drive-thru virus testing site. New Rochelle was the first in New York State.

On Saturday, the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum was supposed to have been full of people attending the Jurassic World Live Tour, but it was called off.