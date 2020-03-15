



– It’s Sunday but many churches across the Tri-State area will be empty, services canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Archdiocese of New York and Newark both say worshippers are still able to come to church to partake in private prayer but that Sunday mass has been canceled for the foreseeable future, reports CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon.

They say the decision was made out of an abundance of caution as the coronavirus continues to spread in our area.

With that sentiment in mind, the Archdiocese of New York says today’s mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral will be live-streamed online. It is asking people to watch it there instead of coming to church.

WATCH: Coronavirus Update: Local Houses Of Worship Plan For Quiet Sunday

The concern over large gatherings comes as the COVID-19 outbreak in the Tri-State area took a deadly turn this weekend.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo reacted Saturday to the first two coronavirus-related deaths in New York, that of a 64-year-old Rockland County man with underlying health problems and an 82-year-old New York City woman who had previously been hospitalized with emphysema.

The woman died Friday night at Wyckoff Medical Center in Brooklyn after first checking in to the hospital on March 3.

“We are very, very saddened, all of us, to hear of the first New Yorker to die related to coronavirus, this is a very painful moment,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio.

To date more than 600 New Yorkers have officially been diagnosed with coronavirus, the most cases of any state in the country.

Newest confirmations include New York State assemblyman Charles Barron and Assemblywoman Helene Weinstein of Brooklyn. Governor Cuomo announcing both have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

It has come to my attention that two of our Assembly colleagues – Helene Weinstein and Charles Barron – have been diagnosed with COVID-19. It is important to note that both members have not been in Albany since early March for separate reasons. — Carl E. Heastie (@CarlHeastie) March 15, 2020

A second member of the FDNY tested positive on Saturday. The FDNY tweeted: “This Firefighter was not exposed to COVID-19 through patient contact, and contracted the illness off-duty through community exposure.”

FDNY statement regarding second FDNY member who has tested positive for COVID-19: pic.twitter.com/La1XHTeh3F — FDNY (@FDNY) March 14, 2020

Currently, 99 FDNY members are self-quarantined.

CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Some schools in the area and across the country are closing and the United Federation of Teachers is urging New York City schools to do the same.

De Blasio says the largest school system in the country will remain open for now.

“It’s going to be a day-by-day examination of all the facts,” he said. “There are very, very pertinent health and safety dynamics. When you close, you create a series of additional new problems in terms of health and safety.”

The governor also weighed in on the controversy.

“From my point of view, the main negative on closing the New York City school system is the possible effect on losing workers because they have to stay home and take care of the children,” said Cuomo. “The most pressing issue of workers staying home are health care workers.”

Meantime, the New York City health commissioner is asking everyone to take precautions.

“It’s incumbent on all New Yorkers to change our behavior so that when we say don’t go to work when you’re sick, don’t send your kids to school if they’re sick,” said NYC Department Of Health and Mental Hygiene Commissioner Dr. Oxiris Barbot. “It has implications beyond the individual.”

